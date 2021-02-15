Robert James Sisler, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert James Sisler, 74, of Warren, Ohio passed away on February 12, 2021 in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was born November 27, 1946 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Edgar James and Eleanor (Moyes) Sisler.

On November 11, 1967, he married Louise Androsko, and they have spent the last 53 years together.



He was a graduate of Champion High class of 1964.

He went on to graduate from barber college and worked as a barber for 50 years at Golden Razor Barber Shop.



Robert was a baseball coach and umpire for the Champion Athletic Club for over 40 years. He was inducted into the Warren Sports Hall of Fame and loved to golf and go bowling.



He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Louise Sisler of Warren, Ohio, sons, Edward (Stacie) Sisler and John (Babette) Sisler, a brother, Richard Sisler and three grandchildren, Alex, Natalie and Hannah Sisler.

He was preceded in death by his parents.



There will be no public services at this time. Carl W. Hall Funeral home will be handling the arrangements for cremation.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.



Please make contributions in Robert’s memory to the Champion Alumni Association, C/O Russella Cheredar, 7106 Oak Hill Drive, West Farmington, OH 44491.



