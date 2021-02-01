Robert James Ritchie, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Ritchie, 93, of Warren, died early Tuesday evening, January 26, at Gillette Nursing Home in Warren.



He was born May 14, 1927 in Saegertown, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Rev. Bud and Goldie (Mangus) Ritchie.



The family moved to Meadville, Pennsylvania when he was four years old. He attended the Second District School.



In 1944, Mr. Ritchie enlisted in the U.S. Navy and in 1950 he served in the Army. While in the Army, he was stationed in Fort Benning, Georgia.



In 1951, Robert married the former Annie Ruth Kirk, of Opelika, Alabama. They were married in Phenix City, Alabama. After their marriage, they moved to Erie, Pennsylvania. Two years later, he and his wife relocated to Warren, Ohio.



Mr. Ritchie was employed with the Packard Electric Corporation in Warren from 1953 until he retired in 1991. He was also a Civil Defense volunteer for five years.



He attended the York Avenue Church of God, 872 York Avenue SW, in Warren. There he participated in the adult, senior and traveling choirs. He was also an usher, served as treasurer and was on the board of trustees.



He is survived by a son, Arthur P. Foreman of Warren. He also leaves behind two grandsons, Arthur P. Foreman, Jr. and Stanley E. Foreman, both of Warren; a great-granddaughter, Candice Foreman of Greensboro, North Carolina; two sisters, Grace Chance of Erie, Pennsylvania and Sandra Ritchie of Meadville and, many nieces, nephews and cousins, including a special niece, Sidney William of Buffalo, New York.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Annie Ruth Ritchie; his parents; a brother, Leonard J. Ritchie and three sisters, Ruthe Brown, Martha Richards and Kathryn Barkley.



Private funeral services will be held with the Rev. Dr. Eric U. Brown, Sr., officiating.



Mr. Ritchie will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife in the Pineview Memorial Park, Warren.



Arrangements for Mr. Ritchie are entrusted to the care of the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren. Condolences can be sent by visiting www.carlwhall.com.

