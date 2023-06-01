AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert James Ramsey, Jr., 27, of Austintown, Ohio passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at his home.

He was born April 27, 1996, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Robert Ramsey, Sr. and Mary (Bennett) Soles.

Robert was employed at Eat’n Park.

Robert had a big heart, free spirit and would do anything for anyone. He always used the catchphrase “Good vibes and be free”.

Robert is survived by his father, Robert (Nicole) Ramsey, Sr.; mother, Mary (Nicholas) Soles; stepfather, John Kline; significant other, Sheila Owens; son, Cody Ramsey; daughter, Paisley Ramsey; bonus daughter, Raelynn; grandparents, Charles Bennett, Bonnie and Joseph Speare, Merlin Wren and Barbara Soles; sister, Brittani Kline; brothers, Andrew Ramsey and Christian Ramsey; bonus brothers, Tyler Ramsey and Johnny Kline and many friends and additional family.

He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Pamela Bennett and Cathy Wren.

Services will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. prior to services.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.