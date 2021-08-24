Robert James Chura, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert James Chura, 80, of Cortland, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



He was born May 8, 1941, in Spangler, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Louis R. and Catherine (Beltowski) Chura.



On November 10, 2004, he married the former Beverly A. Frohman. They have shared sixteen years of marriage and many wonderful memories.



Robert retired from Packard Electric after 40 years of service.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served during the Korean War and the Vietnam War.



He was a member of the VFW Post 1586, American Legion, Cortland Moose Lodge 1012, Warren Moose Lodge 186, Slovak Club, Hastings Fireman’s Club, and many other organizations.



Robert is survived by his wife, Beverly A. (Frohman) Chura of Cortland, Ohio; sons, Roy A. Chura of Leavittsburg, Ohio and Cory R. Chura of Cortland, Ohio; stepsons, Joshua Frohman of Cortland, Ohio and Mark Krempasky of Liberty Township, Ohio; sisters, Donna J. (Ronald) Runtas of Warren, Ohio and Debi K. (Steve) Jones of Springfield, Tennessee; granddaughters, Madison and Savanna Chura and step-grandchildren, Kendall and Genevieve Krempasky.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert Chura, Jr.; sisters, Dorothy Johnson and Marie Baker and brothers, Alvin, Theodore and Thomas Chura.



Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Ave., Warren.



The family will receive friends 10:00 a.m. Monday, prior to the service at 11:00 a.m., at the church.



Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 30, 2021, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 148 7th Ave., Hastings, PA 16646, where Fr. Thaddeus Rettger will officiate.



Interment will be in St. Bernard Cemetery, Hastings, Pennsylvania.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.



Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert James Chura please visit our Tribute Store.