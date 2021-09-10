Robert J. Prox, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Prox, 90, of Warren, Ohio went home to meet the Lord on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.



He was born June 2, 1931, in Warren, Ohio, the son of John W. and Mary (Charnasky) Prox.



He was a 1949 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. He later attended the University of Cincinnati from where he graduated in 1955 with a degree in electrical engineering.



Upon his graduation from high school, Mr. Prox began his employment at the Wean Engineering Company of Warren. He worked in the North Park Avenue offices of Wean until his departure in 1973. He spent the next three years as Vice President of the RARE Corporation, which was a contract-engineering firm. He later served as the Manager of New Product Development for Loopco Industries in Twinsburg, Ohio. In 1977, the Thomas Steel Strip Corporation in Warren hired him as their Plant Engineer. In 1985 he returned to the Wean organization from where he retired as a Senior Project Manager in 1998.



He was a member of the Warren Campus of Victory Christian Center. He and his wife, Sue, were active in church work. While members of Life Point Church, they jointly served as Missions Directors. Their work involved oversight of local, national and international outreaches and included several personal mission trips to Appalachia and to Mexico. They also taught Bible studies at the Warren Family Mission. Mr. Prox was principally interested in the youth and served many years as a youth director and youth Sunday school teacher.

His other interests included golf, bowling, fishing and reading.



He is survived by his wife, Sue E. Lamson Prox, whom he married on August 28, 1993; son, Daniel R. (Marilyn) Prox of Lordstown, Ohio; three daughters, Christine E. (David) Tennant of Medina, Ohio, Teresa L. (Robin) Novelli of Melbourne, Florida and Janine M. (James) Foley of Las Vegas, Nevada; two stepchildren, Eric A. (Rosanne) Caraway of Concord, Ohio and April J. Caraway of Girard, Ohio; one sister, Barbara Parana; 11 grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a niece, Kelly (Glen) Klamath, as well as his lapdog, Buster.



He was preceded in death by his parents; former wife, Janet M. Lowry Prox, whom he married December 11, 1954 and who passed away in April of 1992, as well as a brother-in-law, William Parana.



Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastors Mikel Lagaras and Robert Bateman will officiate. Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until service time at Noon. Face coverings will be required during services at the funeral home and please practice social distancing while attending.

Interment will take place privately in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.





The family requests that material contributions be made by going to Worldoutreach.org and donating to missionary Kaitlyn Prox who is evangelizing in Russia.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 12, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.