Robert J. Ocheltree, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Ocheltree, 87, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at his home.

He was born August 30, 1931, in Webster Springs, West Virginia, the son of the late, Audie John Ocheltree and Sarah Hazel (Taylor) Ocheltree.

On June 15, 1952, he married the former Josephine L. Gillespie. They shared 67 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

He was employed as a roll grinder at Van Huffel Tube Corporation and a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Robert was a member of First Church of the Nazarene.

Robert enjoyed carpentry work and studying the Bible.

Loving memories of Robert will be carried on by his wife, Josephine L. Ocheltree of Warren, Ohio; children, Pamela (John) Wargo of Champion, Ohio, Robert S. (Lisa) Ocheltree of Newton Falls, Ohio, Deborah (Glen) Maffitt of Johnston, Ohio and Mark (Eileen) Ocheltree of Kinsman, Ohio; grandchildren, Alexis (Vince) Garrett, Alysia Wargo, Adam (Diedra) Wargo, Shannon Trewartha, Benjamin Maffitt, Sarah (Richard) Polk, Marleen Ocheltree, Maranda Ocheltree and Mark Ocheltree II and great-grandchildren, David, Christian, Kalli, Eliza and Sydney.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, French Ocheltree and sister, Lola M Green.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Brian Daniels will officiate.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, September 4 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 2 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

