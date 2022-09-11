WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Lambert, 73, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, at his home.

He was born April 18, 1949, in Akron, Ohio, the son of the late Odath J. and June Irene (Lambert) Carpenter.

Robert was a graduate Girard High School and attended Trumbull County Technical Center.

He was employed as a material handler at KraftMaid Cabinetry for about ten years.

Robert enjoyed riding motorcycles, watching Ohio State football and listening to classic rock including Lynyrd Skynyrd and 3 Doors Down.

He is survived by his wife, Regina Lambert of Warren, Ohio; children, Robert Lambert of Bazetta, Ohio, Lisa Miller of Niles, Ohio, Ralph Lambert of California, Christopher Lambert of Warren, Ohio, Kimberly Hess of Struthers, Ohio and Mickalene Lambert of Warren, Ohio; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as, three brothers and one sister.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.