SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Campana, 81, of Southington, Ohio passed away Monday, December 11, 2023, after a prolonged battle with cancer.

He was born March 27, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Joseph and the late Ann Campana.

Robert was a 1960 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

On November 15, 1975, Robert married the former Carmen Reeves.

He worked as a barber for 11 years, but retired from the county.

Robert was a veteran of the United States Army.

Robert was loved by his family and enjoyed watching his grandkids activities. He was a member of Cortland Moose Lodge, enjoyed bowling, lifting weights, watching the Cleveland Browns, Indians, OSU, taking care of his home, and reading and doing Bible studies. Robert was strong in his faith, and raised his family to know the Lord.

He is survived by his wife, Carmen E. Campana of Southington, Ohio; sons, Steve (Laura) Campana of Fenton, MI and Tony Campana of Mantua, Ohio; daughters, Hayley (Mark) Valentino of Medina, Ohio and Brittney (Matt) Walczak of New Castle, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Marina, Brenden, Isabella, Landon, Brooke, Luke, Evan, and Isla; great-grandchildren, Raelynne and Montana; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

