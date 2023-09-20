AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. “Bob” Wal passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, September 19, 2023, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Austintown after a three-year battle with Alzheimer’s Dementia.

Mr. Wal was born on June 14, 1944, a son of the late John and Nadine (Chubik) Wal.

He was a 1962 graduate of Austintown Fitch HS.

On November 17, 1967, he married the former Carole J. Prezioso, and together they raised two sons.

A lifelong area resident, Bob worked for National Cash Register as a field service engineer for 44 years, retiring in 2006.

During his free time Bob enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, yardwork, woodworking, and his daily walks.

In addition to his wife Carole, Bob leaves behind his sons David and James Wal, his brother John and John’s wife Macrena Wal, and nieces and nephews Christopher, Jeffrey, Laura, Jayden, Bridget and Sean.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Irene Delfs.

The Wal family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Brookside and Akeso Hospice for their loving care of Bob during his time of need. In keeping with his wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes. To send online condolences please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Robert “Bob”, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 21 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.