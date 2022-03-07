WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert H. “Beav” Hudson, 61, of Warren, Ohio went peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

He was born March 8, 1960, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Harold L. (Doris) Hudson and Edith A. (James) McClimans Daugherty.

Bob was a 1978 graduate of Girard High School and was a veteran of the United States Navy.

He was an avid member of AA for the past 16 years. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, hard rock music and fantasy football. You better have had a good excuse to call him on Sunday, because of his love of NFL football. Bob’s favorite team being the Jacksonville Jaguars. He enjoyed fishing with his niece, Tina Putnam and her children, Cole, Sashmo (Katie) and Garrick, bragging he would get the first fish.

Besides his parents, Bob is survived by his daughters, Jennifer R. (Jorge Izaguirre) Hudson and Heather L. Hudson; two grandsons, Callan and Elias; six sisters, Peggy (Rex), Susie, Vickie (Ray), Becka (Tim), Sharon (Brian) and Brenda and four brothers, Jimmy (Doris), Tommy (Debbie), Timmy and Jeff. He is also survived by 27 nieces and nephews; 14 great-nieces and nephews and his beloved pride and joy PeePot, his cat. Bob will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 1:30 – 4:00 p.m. where a brief memorial service will take place on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Sahara Club, 1234 State Route 422, Warren, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any material contributions be made to the Sahara Club in memory of Bob.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.