WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - It is with heavy hearts that the family of James P. Curran announce his passing from this life. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, Jim took his leave unexpectedly on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Jim was born on April 6, 1941, to Paul E. and Mary Alice (Fye) Curran in Detroit, Michigan.