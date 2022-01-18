WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Gary Casto, 69, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Warren Hospital.

He was born September 15, 1952 in Aiken, South Carolina, a son of the late Robert Lee Casto and the late Margaret Eileen (Goodwin) Casto.

Robert worked as a truck driver at various companies for 30 years.

He was a veteran of the United States Army and served for 14 years.

Robert enjoyed playing cards, chess and spending time with his family. His family will deeply miss his love, strength, compassion, conversations and meals shared together.

Left to cherish his memory is his son, Brett Nathaniel Casto; daughter, Bethany Alicia Kellar; brothers, Randall Eugene Casto and Rodney Wayne Casto; sister, Roberta Smith; grandchildren, Colton Nathaniel Casto and Emberly Elizabeth Kellar, as well as long time companion, Ruth Elizabeth Casto.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; mother and father and brother, Roger Lynn Casto.



The family would like to thank the medical team at Mercy Health for the kind and compassionate care he received.

There will be no public services at this time.

