Robert G. “Bob” Cottrill, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert G. “Bob” Cottrill, 82, passed away Monday evening, October 25, 2021 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, with his family by his side.

He was born January 10 1939 in Shock, West Virginia, to the late Archie and Ruth (Perkins) Cottrill and was the eldest of 13 siblings.

Bob worked for Harbison Walker International in Windham for more than 40 years, prior to retiring in 2001.

On July 19, 1958, Bob married the love of his life, the former Lara L. “Lue” Cottrell. He gave his last two dollars to a preacher and said “I do” in jeans and high top tennis shoes.. Together they had four children and were happily married for 63 years.

Bob’s family meant everything to him and he was a very proud Grandpa. When asked what gift he wanted for Christmas Bob would say, “All I want is a good meal and my family all here. I don’t need nothing else.”

Bob loved bluegrass music. He sang and played lead guitar for the Bear Mountain Boys. He always had a story to tell and he would strike up a conversation with just about anyone. Bob had strong convictions and a stronger work ethic.

Besides his wife, Bob leaves to cherish his memory his two daughters, Barb (Tom) Stineman and Carolyn (Godfrey) Rodgers; grandchildren Thomas “T.J.” Stineman, Scott Stineman, Ki’Lara Rodgers and Brea Rodgers; siblings Kathy West, Nellie Hall, Shirley Schartiger, Margaret McCumber, Phyllis Skelton, JoAnn King, and Larry, Henry, and Harry Cottrill; numerous nieces and nephews and many other friends and loved ones.

Friends may call 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon Thursday, November 4, 2021 at the Stump Funeral Home and Cremation, Inc., 1440 Arnoldsburg Rd., Arnoldsburg, WV 25234, where friends may call one hour prior to services.

Bob will be laid to rest in the Cottrill Family Cemetery, Rosedale, West Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in his memory.

“You are our hero and the strongest man we’ve ever known. We will never stop missing you.”