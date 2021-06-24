Robert F. Navarra, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bobby” Navarra, Jr., 47, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 21, 2021.

He was born January 4, 1974, in Warren, the son of Robert Navarra, Sr. and Linda (Allen) Navarra.

He attended Mathews Schools, graduating in 1992.

Growing up, he was a bit of jock and excelled at football and basketball as a proud member of the Mustang athletics organizations.

He would go on to graduate from Youngstown State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1996.

Over the years, Bob made a work/life balance a major priority. He preferred a bachelor lifestyle and lived mostly on hot sauce, cheese, gas station burritos and Kellogg’s Cracklin’ Oat Bran.

He was a self-motivated creative project starter but would often get distracted by his next big dream. He was a free spirit who had a habit of going wherever the wind took him. He loved attending concerts and music festivals, going camping at the quarry, getting together for floats down the river, kicking back with a fishing pole and couch surfing. He relished in a simple way of life.

Bob was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He enjoyed watching the games with his dad and brothers, making the trips to Heinz Field to feed off the energy in person. He loved to high-five during the Steelers victories… even if it was with a total stranger. He was a self-proclaimed movie buff, card, or board game maniac and was known to get lost in a good book. He loved having big bonfires (even if it meant accidentally blowing up the neighborhood in the process of lighting it) and casually strumming on his guitar. He prided himself on being a kleptomaniac and pocketing as many lighters as possible in an outing. He enjoyed taking an occasional jog to nowhere in particular. His playlist would include the tunes of the glory days… Audioslave or Metallica. He never missed an episode of SouthPark and loved to imitate Family Guy’s Quagmire.

He was recently employed driving a Yoder Toter and passed the time doing odd jobs.

He enjoyed botany and had dreams of becoming a farmer when he “grew up.”

Bob was a bright light and definitely “one of a kind.” He will be deeply missed.

He leaves behind his loving family to cherish his memory, his parents, Robert Navarra, Sr. and Linda Navarra of Cortland; sister, Melissa Mele of Brookfield; brothers, Michael Navarra (Jess Cox) (Warren), Joshua Navarra, Sr. and Dan Navarra (both of Niles).

He also leaves his adoring nephew, Joshua Navarra, Jr. and nieces, Brianna and Maleena Navarra; they will miss growing up with him and playing practical jokes on their Uncle “Booby.” He also leaves an extended circle of family and friends that know him simply as “Cousin Bob.”

A Celebration of Life (and classic Bob style “Irish Goodbye”) is planned for Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Leon’s Sports Bar & Grill in Howland, 1111 Niles Cortland Road. Family and friends may visit and pay their respects to the family from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m.



