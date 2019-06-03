Robert F. Belica Obituary

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert F. Belica, 72, of Southington, passed away after a lengthy illness, Sunday morning, June 2, 2019, at his residence.

He was born October 30, 1946 in Warren, a son of Charles J. and Gladys E. (Jones) Belica, Sr.

Bob was a 1967 graduate of Chalker High School.

He was employed as an assembly line worker for General Motors in Lordstown for 30 years prior to retiring.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War.

He was a member of St. William’s Catholic Church in Champion.

Bob was also a member of the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association Chapter 12-3, American Legion Riders Post 700 of Howland, American Legion Post 751 of Southington and the Mahoning Valley Mustangs Club.

He enjoyed motorcycles, NASCAR, attending dirt track racing events and he was very close with his former classmates from high school, getting together with whoever could attend, once a month.

Bob’s greatest joy was his family; especially spending quality time with his grandchildren, whom he dearly loved.

Bob is survived by two daughters, Tara L. (Chris Miller) Belica of Niles and Alicia S. Belica of Southington. He also leaves behind a brother, Charles J. (Nancy) Belica, Jr. of Champion; two sisters, Ilene (James) Teeple of Warren and Mary (Richard) Bees of Southington and seven grandchildren, Zoe, Zachary, Zein, Fiona, Aislynn, Maxwell and Adrina.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor James Dittmar officiating.

Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at the funeral home.

Interment will take place in the Southington Reformed Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 4 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.