Robert Edward Smith, Sr., Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Edward Smith, Sr., 91, of Southington, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Shepherd of the Valley in Niles.

He was born March 20, 1928, in Southington, Ohio, the son of the late Clarence Edward Smith and Mary Josephine (Nichols) Smith.

On June 14, 1948, Robert married the former Mildred Harvey. They have shared 71 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

He was a 1946 graduate of Bristol High School.

In the late 1940’s, he began his career as a sheet metal worker at the Warren Furnace Company. He later worked for the Woodward Company and AB Cole Company, retiring in 1992. He belonged to Sheet Metal Workers Local 33 for over 60 years.

Robert enjoyed watching and feeding the birds, taking nature walks, playing cards and going fishing. He also enjoyed traveling with his family. Robert was most proud of the work he did on the Hot Dog Shop, Gene’s Jewelers, Southington Gazebo, Trumbull County Courthouse and Carlisle’s. He also made reproduction parts for Packard cars.

Loving memories will be cherished by his wife, Mildred B. Smith of Southington, Ohio; children, Dolores Smith of Niles, Ohio, Robert E. Smith, Jr. of Warren, Ohio, William E. (Dawn) Smith of Gustavus, Ohio and David (Louanne) Smith of Struthers, Ohio; grandsons, James W. Dittrich II and Brent E. (Jennifer) Smith; granddaughters, Tiffany A. (Benjamin) Smith-Crum and Heather J. (Michael) Smith-Jordan and three beloved great-grandchildren, Addison and Peter Crum and Nathan Smith.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by an infant grandson, Chad E. Smith.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Avenue, Warren.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday, October 21, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Southington Reformed Cemetery, Southington, Ohio.

Family and friends may send condolences to the family by visiting carlwhall.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial contributions to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

