Robert Earl Pitzer, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Earl Pitzer, 84, formerly of Warren passed away on December 4, 2020.

He was born November 26, 1936, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Frank T. Pitzer and Jeanette H. (Keyser) Pitzer.

Mr. Pitzer was a 1954 graduate of Howland High School and was employed as a Tool and Die maker at Packard Electric for 30 years.

He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Warren, Ohio.

Robert enjoyed woodworking and classic cars. In his retirement years he could often be found at car shows, winning trophies for his 1964 Corvette.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Edna Jane (Linden) Pitzer, whom he married in August 1966 and who passed away June 2, 1994; and infant grandson Jonathan Cordner.

Loving memories will be carried on by his three children, Jeffrey and Joy Pitzer of Woodruff, Wisconsin; Elaine and Brian Roggow of Springfield, Missouri; Kristin and Kevin Cordner of Brookville, Ohio; granddaughters, Sydney Pitzer, Lauren Cordner, Rachel Cordner, Carolyn Wenner, and Sara Wenner; brother, Richard & Gloria Pitzer of Cortland, Ohio; nephews Rick Pitzer and Greg Pitzer and brother-in-law David Linden of Sandusky, Ohio.

A private burial is to take place at Crown Hill Burial Park and Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Assemblies of God World Missions, 1445 N Boonville Ave, Springfield, MO 65802 or agwm.org.