NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Earl Davis, 60 of Niles, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Cortland Health Care Center.

He was born August 31, 1963, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Leroy Davis and Iva (Ginger) Lutz.

Robert retired as a security guard at OSS Security and St. Moritz Security.

He enjoyed watching football and was an avid Steelers and Penn State fan and WWE. Robert loved watching the following TV shows such as, Price Is Right, Law and Order, Reba, NCIS and Mike and Molly and occasionally liked fishing.

He is survived by his longtime companion, Sharon “Sue” Henry; sons, Anthony (Tana) Davis of Niles, Ohio and Kristopher Tisdale of Niles, Ohio; sisters, Edna (Joe) Culver of Niles, Ohio and Vikie Wagner of Warren, Ohio; brother, Bill (Shelly) Fuller of Newton Falls, Ohio and granddaughter, Sophia Clendenin of Niles, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Guy Davis.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 22, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., prior to services.

