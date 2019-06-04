Robert E. Spade Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Spade, 74, of Warren, died on Friday, May 31, 2019 at his home.

He was born April 28, 1945 in Grove City, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Russell Spade and the late Pauline (Pardee) Spade.

Robert worked as a maintenance technician at MVG, Inc. for close to 30 years.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Earlier in life Robert enjoyed working on cars and owned a classic Mustang and a T-bucket. He also liked to go camping and fishing at Mosquito Lake with his family.

He is survived by his son, Shawn Russell Spade of Southington, Ohio; daughter, Renee L. (Mo) Alherimi of Bristol, Ohio and also six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert Spade II; sisters, Marcella, Doris and Joy and brother, Russell “Pink”.

Per Robert’s wishes there will be no services at this time.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist in following his wish to be cremated.