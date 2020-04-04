Robert E. “Opie” Wyant, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. “Opie” Wyant, 73, of Warren, passed away surrounded by his loving family, late Friday evening, April 3, 2020, at his residence.

“Opie”, as he was affectionately known, was born April 18, 1946 in Warren, a son of Milford C. and Elsie M. (Zaugg) Wyant.

He was employed as a mill worker for Republic/WCI Steel for 34 years, prior to retiring.

Robert was a veteran of the United States Army, where he served during the Vietnam War.

He married the former Betty Carlotta Hall on January 23, 1968. Opie and “Oma”, as she is known, shared 52 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

Robert enjoyed baking, fishing, gardening and trains. He was also a collector of Native American artifacts.

Besides his wife, he is survived by two children, Robert L. (Angela) Wyant, of Leavittsburg and Michelle (Mary) Wyant, of Warren; a brother, Terry Wyant, of Leavittsburg; four grandchildren, Robert E. Wyant, II, Andrea Isenberg, Alexandra (Kurt) Housh and Dylan (Beth) Wyant; two great-grandsons, Christopher and Ryan Wyant.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Milford “Mick” Wyant.

Private funeral services will be held.

Interment will take place in the Champion Township Cemetery.

Arrangements for Mr. Wyant are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481.