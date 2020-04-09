Robert E. Judy, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Judy, 88, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Gillette Nursing Home.

He was born March 15, 1932 in Wymer, West Virginia, a son of the late Curtis J. and the late Sally E. (Bland) Judy.

He married Mary K. Jackson on December 9, 1986

Robert worked as a welder and metal fabricator at ITT Grinnell Corporation.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy with the Seabees and the U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division.

Robert was a Freemason and volunteered with Meals on Wheels, enjoyed completing crosswords and watching jeopardy.

He is survived by his wife, Mary K. Judy of Warren, Ohio; daughters, Jacqueline S. Jewell of Penfield, New York, Jennifer A. Maahs of Fishers, Indiana and Jayne M. Judy of Fishers, Indiana; four stepchildren, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis J. Judy; mother, Sally E. Bland; four brothers and one sister.

Per Roberts wishes he will be cremated and will be buried in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, at a later date.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 10, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.