WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Donald Kearns, 90, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Community Skilled Health Care Centre.

He was born March 30, 1933, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Ralph and Florence Kearns.

On November 17, 1979, Robert married Diana Downs and they spent the last 40 years together until her passing on July 22, 2020.

He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding class of 1951.

Robert went on to serve in the US Army as a helicopter mechanic stationed in Germany during the Korean War.

He went on to work as a draftsmen in the engineering department for Packard Electric.

Robert was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church, where he played in the bowling and golf leagues. He was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Indians and Browns. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, once taking a trip to Europe.

He is survived by his son, Ken (Karen) Thomas of Greene, Ohio, daughter, Kathryn Cool of Warren, Ohio, grandchildren, Andy, Jordyn (Cameron), Alex, Amie and Sara as well as one great-grandchild, Max, a sister, Norma J. Griscott of Warren, Ohio and a nephew Gary Griscott.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Diana L. Kearns; daughter, Mary E. Williams, and a brother Bill Kearns.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Matt Darrin will officiate.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on June 16, 2023, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

