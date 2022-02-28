WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Daniel Blastic, 81, of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully February 25, 2022 at his home.

He was born January 23, 1941 in Grindstone, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Lewis Blastic Sr.and the late Cecelia (Malata) Blastic.

On September 28, 1963, he married the love of his life Eleanor “Judy” Pettenati and they have spent the last 58 years together.

Robert was a graduate of Warren G. Harding class of 1959.

He was employed as a Millwright and Job Planner at Copperweld, retiring after 37 years.

He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps serving from 1959 to 1965.

Robert was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish at St. Cyril and Methodius Church. He enjoyed hunting, bowling and golfing on the Copperweld leagues and taking vacations with his family.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Eleanor “Judy” Blastic of Warren, Ohio, son, Rick D (Rhonda) Blastic of Haines City, Florida, daughter, Diane (Paul Hendricks) Blastic of Austin, Texas and grandson, Wyatt Blastic of Haines City, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Lewis Blastic, Jr. and Joy Renshaw.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish at St. Cyril and Methodius Church, where Fr. Christopher Cicero will officiate.

Friends may call from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Thursday at the church. Military Honors will be held. Robert will be laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 2532 Burton St. SE Warren, Ohio 44484, or American Cancer Society, 10501 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106, in his memory.

A special thank you goes out to Doctors Fontanarosa, Chavez and Naddour, for the excellent care they gave to Robert.