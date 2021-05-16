Robert D. Larson, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert D. Larson, 86, of Cortland, died peacefully early Friday morning, May 14, 2021, at home with his family by his side.



He was born July 11, 1934 in Warren, a son of the late William and Mary (Carnsew) Larson.



Bob was a 1952 graduate of Leavittsburg High School. He then went on to Youngstown State University where he achieved a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering. He was employed with Peerless Electric and H.K. Porter for several years before starting his own company, Servo Mark, retiring in December, 2002.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.



He married the former Janet Gray on December 12, 1959, they shared 61 years of marriage and many happy memories together; she survives him.



Bob enjoyed boating, biking, camping, fishing and skiing. He was also a longtime avid golfer. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, all who meant so very much to him.



Besides his beloved wife, Bob is survived by two children, Lisa Rae Larson of Grove City, Ohio and Christopher A. (Irma Karsten) Larson of Powell, Ohio. He also leaves behind a brother, Donald (Nancy) Larson of Hamburg, New York and three grandchildren, Sophia, Jayden and Liv.



Besides his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a brother, William Larson and two sisters, Delores Panyko and Donna Rae Redman.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Service, Inc., 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at the funeral home, with the Rev. Joan Purnell officiating.

Mask wearing and social distancing protocols are still in effect.

In lieu of flowers material contributions can be made to the Cortland United Methodist Church, 155 N High Street, Cortland, OH 44410 or the Alzheimer’s Network, 4214 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 www.youngstownfoundation.org, in Bob’s memory.



The Larson family would like to extend heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staffs at St. Joseph’s Health Center, the Howland Rescue Squad, Patriot Health Care, Traditions Health Hospice and Dr.’s Keith Black and Robert Bisel, for all of the kind, compassionate care they gave to Bob.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert D. Larson please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.