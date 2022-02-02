CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert D. Cook, 76, of Cortland, Ohio passed away early Wednesday morning, 3:55 a.m., February 2, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born October 18, 1945, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Robert C. Cook and Lucy (Quiggle) Cook.

After graduating from high school, Robert was employed as a food broker with Giant Eagle.

He was of the Baptist faith and loved spending time with his family. Robert was hardworking and known for his willingness to help family, friends and strangers whenever needed.

He is survived by his wife, Robin Leslie (Haney) Cook of Cortland, Ohio; son, Michael Cook of St. Petersburg, Florida and Jason (JoAnn) Larson of Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania; daughter, Traci Cook of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Alexander (Kristi) Brakovich, Zoe, Jason, Gavyn, and Sophia Larson; great-grandson, Xander Brakovich; great-granddaughters, Rowan and Remington Brakovich; mother, Lucy (Quiggle) Cook; sister, Martha (Marvin) Marvin of Leavittsburg, Ohio and two brothers, Joseph Cook of Warren, Ohio and Joseph Phillips of Warren, Ohio.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Phillips.

Per his wishes, no services or calling hours will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.