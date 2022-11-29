WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Curtis Fulmer, 83, of Warren, Ohio was called to be with his Savior Jesus Christ in the early morning hours on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born March 14, 1939 in Yukon, Pennsylvania, a son of the late John Fulmer and the late Mabel (VanDyke) Fulmer.

On December 29, 1958, he married Janice Goodman and they have spent the last 63 years together.

Robert was a graduate of South Huntington Township High School class of 1958.

He served in the U.S. Army for seven years, including one year in Korea.

Robert worked for General Motors Lordstown, retiring after 30 years.

After retirement, Robert and Janice purchased a 40 foot fifth wheel camper and traveled the United States, eventually visiting all 50 states. They visited their last state, Hawaii, with their two daughters in 1976. He also visited Canada, Mexico, Aruba, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands. They lived in their fifth wheel camper full time for six years, spending winters in Arizona and Florida. They eventually settled in Lordstown. Robert enjoyed model trains and had quite a collection. Robert also liked to watch Ohio State, Penn State and Steelers Football.

Robert was a long time member of North Mar Church, where he served as an usher and helped in the food pantry.

He enjoyed working with his hands and could fix just about anything.

Robert was an 11 gallon blood donor for the Red Cross.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Janice Fulmer of Warren, Ohio; daughters, Pamela (Peter) Mongeau of Lordstown, Ohio and Arlene (Leslie) Smith of French Creek, West Virginia and grandsons, Andrew (Katey) Smith and Randall (Caitlin) Smith, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Melvin Fulmer, as well as his parents.

In accordance with his wishes there will be no services at this time, arrangements for cremation are being handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

He will be laid to rest at Meadowbrook Memorial Park.

Please make memorial contributions to Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, in his memory.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.