WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We remember Robert (Bob) Charles Sankey, 82, who passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, surrounded by his family, after a brief battle with congestive heart failure.

He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to Charles and Julia Sankey on April 7, 1940.

He grew up in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, with his sister Marilyn. After graduating from Hickory High School in 1958, he went on to study Civil Engineering at the University of Pittsburgh where he played forward on the basketball team for four years and was a co-captain.

In June of 1960, he met Frances (Pan) Fogg at a wedding, and they married two years later.

He began his career at East Ohio Gas Company and worked there for 16 years. They welcomed three children in that time: Beth, Brian, and Faith. In 1978, he transitioned to Delphi-Packard Electric, where he finished his career and retired after 20 years as Superintendent of Manufacturing Engineering.

When his children were little, Bob loved playing with them outdoors, developing in them a great love for play, whether it was Frisbee, basketball, snowmobiling, or ice skating. He loved to take his family to the cabin in Titusville, Pennsylvania, where he spent time hunting and fishing. He loved gathering with friends and family for picnics and wild game dinners at the Cortland Conservation Club. Bob had a passion for making things grow. His love of gardening as well as tending fruit trees and blueberry bushes, supplied his family and neighbors with a bounty of food. He loved watching basketball, especially his Pittsburgh Panthers, and he never failed to support the Cleveland Browns.

He has been a faithful member of North Mar Church for over 50 years. In that time, he sang in the choir, was a song leader, and supervised building projects. He also taught adult Sunday School for over 40 years. Bob has been a follower of Christ since before he was a teenager. His deepening faith in His Savior has been shared with and encouraged in his children and his grandchildren who appreciate his godly example.

Bob is survived by his loving wife Pan; children, Beth (Jonathan) Collord of Fishers, Indiana, Brian (Joyce) Sankey of Livonia, MI, and Faith (Kurt) Bjorklund of Sewickley, Pennsylvania. He leaves behind ten grandchildren: Christopher Collord, Matthew Sankey, Grace (Titus) Payne, Andrew (Margaret) Bjorklund, Christine (Zach) Spiller, David Bjorklund, Joel (Rachel) Sankey, Benjamin Bjorklund, Nathan Bjorklund, and Kaylyn Sankey. He also leaves behind two great-granddaughters: Mayumi Payne and Aria Spiller.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister.

The Visitation for Robert Sankey will be held on Monday, April 3, 2023 at North Mar Church at 3855 E Market St in Warren, Ohio at 10:00 a.m. This will be followed by a service at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Missions at North Mar Church at northmarchurch.com/give.

Arrangements are being handled by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 2, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.