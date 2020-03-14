Robert Charles Hardman, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

CUYAHOGA Falls, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Charles Hardman, 96, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020 at Maplewood of Cuyahoga Falls.

He was born February 4, 1924 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Charles A. Hardman and the late Bessie (Phillips) Hardman.

On May 23, 1948, Robert married Louise Wojtowicz and they spent 62 years together, until her passing in 2010.

He was a veteran of the United States Army Air Corps having served during World War II and a member of Todd Avenue United Methodist Church.

Bob enjoyed golfing, photography, woodworking and reading western novels.

He is survived by his son, Gary C. Hardman of Silver Lake, three grandchildren, Douglas Hardman of Mentor, Geoffry Hardman of Cleveland and Lindsey Hardman of Stow and two great-grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Louise Hardman.

In accordance with Robert’s wishes there will be no services at this time and cremation has taken place.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.