Robert C. Haynes, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert C. Haynes, Jr., of Warren, passed away unexpectedly Saturday evening, October 3, 2020, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born October 30, 1959, in Warren, a son of Robert C., Sr. and Ella Mae (McElroy) Haynes.

Robert was a 1977 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

He enjoyed motorcycles, NASCAR, and watching movies. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Robert was a loving, caring man, who was always ready and willing to help anyone who needed him. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Robert is survived by five siblings, Mose Hurd and Robbie J. Collins, of Warren, Joseph C. Haynes, of Youngstown and Rochelle D. Haynes and Josephine L. Haynes, both of Warren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Carline F. Haynes and Linda A. Hurd.

There will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Robert’s family will be holding a celebration of his life and gathering in the near future.

Arrangements for Mr. Haynes are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

Condolences can be sent by visiting www.carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 8

