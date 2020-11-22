Robert “Buck” Baker, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Buck” Wesley Baker, 90, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Lake Vista Nursing Home.

He was born July 18, 1930 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Ray Wilson Baker and Alma F. Shafer.

He married Carrie J. Rottman and together they shared 66 years of marriage.

He was employed as a senior project manager engineer at Republic and LTV Steel for 40 years.

He was a Sergeant 1st Class in the United States Army and he served during the Korean War.

Robert enjoyed hiking, camping and traveling. He also liked wood working and fixing things. Robert loved his family and spending time with them.

Besides his wife, Robert is also survived by his sons, Cal Baker of Cortland, Ohio, Bob (Thersea) Baker of Warren, Ohio and Dennis (Teresa) Baker of Champion, Ohio; grandchildren, Kasey, Chelsea, Nicole, Eric, Alexandria, Sean and Kaylee.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Baker; sister, Roberta Shick; grandson, Dennis and a daughter-in-law, Kerri.

There will be a private service at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Ohio Living Lake Vista Foundation of Cortland, 303 North Mecca Street, Cortland, OH 44410, in Buck’s memory.