WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bobby” Mitchell Sardich, 64, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at the Hospice House.

He was born June 14, 1959 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Mitchell Sardich and the late Mary Ann (Tunis) Sardich.

He was a graduate of Bristol High School Class of 1977 and Roffler Moler Hair Styling College in GA class of 1989.

He worked in customer service at Trumbull Industries for many years.

Bobby was full of life and had many God given talents, which he shared with everyone. He was an excellent cook and was very artistic. Bobby enjoyed all kinds of music and loved playing his records. He had a beautiful and strong singing voice that blessed everyone’s hearts. He sang many years with his family “The Sardich’s” and had recorded on one 45, one LP and one CD. Bobby was very loving and was a great story teller. He would make us laugh and we would hang on to his every word.

Psalm 100:1 “Shout for joy to the Lord, all the earth. worship the Lord with gladness: come before him with joyful songs.”

Left to cherish his memories are his siblings, William “Bill” (Linda) Sardich of Warren, Ohio, Jonathan Lee (Lisa) Sardich of Girard, Ohio, Christopher Scott Sardich of Warren, Ohio, Margaret (Gregg) Robison of Warren, Ohio and Barbara Sardich of Warren, Ohio; nephews and nieces, Gregg, Jr., Keith (Kim), Hannah (Brandon), Anna, Leah, Alexis, Alyson (Nick), Gabrielle, Joel, Jeannie, Alanna and Christian, as well as his great-nieces and nephew, Elliana, Jaxson, Casey and Michaela.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Floyd Sardich and his parents.

A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Grace Fellowship Church where friends may gather from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514, or to Grace Fellowship Church, 325 Youngstown Warren Road, Niles, OH 44446, in Bobby’s memory.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with the arrangements for cremation.

