WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” G. Waldeck, 81, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, peacefully at home.

He was born October 15, 1940, in Weston, West Virginia, the son of the late Glen and Jessie (West) Waldeck.

Bob was a mold setter at Packard Electric for 32 years. He proudly served in the United States Army after attending Leavittsburg High School.

He was a member of the West Farmington Masonic Lodge and the Braceville Christian Church. Bob was a car enthusiast and an avid hunter. He loved spending time with his two grandchildren and serving at his church.

Left to cherish his memories are his daughter, Lisa (Bradley) Mantz of Amissville, Virginia; granddaughter, Alexandra Kincaid Ritter; grandson, Caden Michael Ritter and brothers, Gene (Patti) Waldeck of Ohio, William Clay (Erin) Waldeck of Girard, Ohio and James M. (Bonnie) Waldeck of Warren, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Maxine Waldeck and sister, Carol Ulishney.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 16, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jon Pratt will officiate.

Friends may gather on hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Braceville Christian Church, in his memory.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 11, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.