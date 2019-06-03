Robert Benedetto Percich Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Benedetto Percich, 96, of Warren, Ohio died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Washington Square Healthcare.

He was born September 9, 1922, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Benedetto and Josephine (Bardi) Percich.

Robert enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served his country during World War II.

He was a lifelong member of American Legion Post 699 in Leavittsburg.

He retired in 1979 from Copperweld Steel after 30 years of service as a crane operator and union steward.

Robert married Sarajean Taylor on September 3, 1947. She preceded him in death on May 14, 2013.

He is survived by his children, Robert P. Percich of Dover, Delaware, Henry M. (Terri) Percich of Braceville, Ohio, Patricia J. Ewankowich of Lordstown, Ohio, Darlene E. (Robert) Marchio of Southington, Ohio and Rick Percich of Lordstown, Ohio; ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Robert was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, two sisters, three grandchildren, one son-in-law and one daughter-in-law.

Private services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481.