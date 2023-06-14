WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Barnovsky, 90 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Lake Vista.

He was born April 6, 1933, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of the late Andrew Barnovsky and the late Barbara Mikovsky Barnovsky.

Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in Germany.

He was employed as a medical lab technician at Warren General Hospital for over 30 years.

Surviving are his wife, Janet MacAdam Barnovsky of Warren, Ohio; four sons, David A. (Terri) Barnovsky of Cortland, Ohio, Peter M. (Mary Jean) Barnovsky of Bazetta, Ohio and John P. (Dorian) Barnovsky of Westerville, Ohio and Robert A. (Janet) Barnovsky of Reston, Virginia; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and brother, Andrew (Eileen) Barnovsky of New Castle, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Barnovsky and two sisters, Dorothy Ebelender and Joanne Jefferson.

A private Funeral Mass was held at Elizabeth Ann Seton St. James Parish.

Interment was in the Overlook Cemetery, Parkman, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

