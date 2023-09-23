CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert B. Small, 82, of Cortland, Ohio died Friday, September 22, 2023 at his home.

He was born October 5, 1940 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Elmer T. Small and the late Mina L. (Bonnett) Small.

On September 10, 1966 he married Beatrice E. Russell and they spent the next 56 years together until her passing in January of this year.

Robert was employed as a High Lift Driver at RMI Titanium, retiring after over 30 years.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War.

He was a member of the Mosquito Bowmen Club and loved being in the outdoors. Robert enjoyed coin collecting, hunting, fishing, gardening and raising monarch butterflies, which he demonstrated to local 4H Clubs and Boy Scout troops.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons; Robert B. (Michelle) Small, Jr. of Scottsville, Kentucky, Jeffrey (Cheryl) Small of Champion, Ohio and Brian P. (Kathryn) Small of Niles, Ohio; sister, Margaret Greathouse and brothers, Elmer L. Small and Russell Small.

He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Beatrice E. Small and sisters, Betty Piffer and Beverly Gower.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Services will begin immediately after, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Interment will be take place privately at Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

