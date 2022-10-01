FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Alan Revis, 70, of Farmdale, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Cortland Health Care Center.

He was born June 28, 1952, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Lloyd Revis and the late Lois (Horton) Revis.

Bob served in the United States Army Reserves during the Vietnam War.

He also worked at Delphi Packard Electric for many years.

He enjoyed photography and studying Genealogy. Bob also liked playing trivia, following politics and watching Cleveland sports.

Bob is survived by his father, Lloyd (Darlene) Revis; daughter, Erika (Greg) McClymont of Stow, Ohio; son, Ryan Revis of Las Vegas, Nevada; brother, David E. (Florence) Revis of Champion; sister, Elaine S. Revis of Chesterland, Ohio; brother, Tim L Revis of Southington; brother, John R. (Jackie) Revis of Warren; brother, Mark A. (Sonya) Revis of Warren and grandchildren, Evan, Connor and Aubrey.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Revis.

There will be no service at this time.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home has been entrusted with Robert’s cremation.

