Robert Alan Laird II, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Alan Laird II, 49, of Masury, Ohio passed away surrounded by his loving family, early Thursday evening, November 4, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born October 13, 1972, in Little Rock, Arkansas, the son of the late Robert Alan Laird, Sr. and Phyllis (Bragg) Laird who survives.

Rob was a 1992 graduate of Champion High School and enjoyed DJing various events for friends and family. Rob liked to talk on his CB radios, work on computers, and fixed various electronics in his free time.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Carissa (Rick) of Niles, Ohio and Katelyn of Masury, Ohio and a stepson, Jack of Masury; he also leaves behind a sister, Rebecca (Kenneth) Postlethwait of Fort Wayne, Indiana and two grandchildren Alayna and Jarek, Jr, as well as his mother, Phyllis Laird.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Alan Laird, Sr.

Friends may call on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Warren Baptist Temple, 2093 Ewalt Avenue NE, Warren, OH 44483 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the church, with Pastor James Dittmar officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Warren Baptist Temple in Rob’s name

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

