Robert Alan Laird, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Alan Laird, 69, of Champion, passed away surrounded by his loving family, early Saturday evening, June 13, 2020, at his residence.

He was born October 16, 1950 in Warren, a son of Ellsworth H. II and Beatrice (Matty) Laird.

Bob was a 1968 graduate of Champion High School and was employed as crimp technician for the former Delphi Packard Electric Corporation in Warren for many years, prior to retiring. After his retirement he also worked for Handyman Hardware in Champion.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served during the Vietnam War.

He married the former Phyllis Bragg on October 21, 1971. They shared more than 48 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

Bob liked to tinker with his hands. He enjoyed working on cars, lawn mowers and computers.

Besides his wife, Bob is survived by two children, Robert Laird II of Masury and Rebecca (Kenneth) Postlethwait of Fort Wayne, Indiana. He also leaves behind a sister, Donna (Joe) Lewis of Champion; a brother, Ellsworth (Laura) Laird III of Little Rock, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Kathleen (Cory), Carissa, Isabell and Katie and seven great-grandchildren, Iris, Alayna, Jarek, Jr., Maya, Madalynn, Maddox and Shawn.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services will be held at Noon on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Warren Baptist Temple, 2093 Ewalt Avenue NE, Warren, OH 44483, with Pastor James Dittmar officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 11:00 a.m. – Noon on Saturday, June 20 at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family requests material contributions be made to the Hope Lodge, 11432 Mayfield Road, Cleveland, OH 44106 or the Warren Baptist Temple, in Bob’s memory.

Arrangements for Mr. Laird are under the direction of the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue Warren.

Condolences can be sent by visiting www.carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 15, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.