CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. Wilhide, 85, of Champion, Ohio, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at his home.

He was born February 28, 1937, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Harry Wilhide, Jr. and Ruth (Bates) Wilhide.

On September 22, 1997, he married the former Verena Sole. They have shared 24 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

He was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

He was employed as an electrician at Copperweld Steel and founder of Warren Archery Distributors.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Robert was a member of the Conservation League and Elks Club. He enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Verena Wilhide of Champion, Ohio; daughters, Lisa Haines of Champion, Ohio and Marcy Gregory of Champion, Ohio; sons, John (Donna) Wilhide of Spring Hill, Florida and Larry (Sue) Calvert of Champion, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sister, Janet (Ernie) Bernice of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and brother, Dr. James Wilhide of Lexington, South Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Steve Nadaud will officiate. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to services.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Southern Care Hospice, in his memory.

