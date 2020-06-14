Robert A. Glass, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. Glass, 83, of Champion, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his residence.

He was born August 16, 1936 in Warren, the son of Sherman and Helen (Chapman) Glass.

Bob was a 1954 graduate of Champion High School and was employed as a steel worker for the former Republic/WCI Steel for 43 years, retiring in 1998.

He married the former Barbara Ann Dickson on December 31, 1955. They shared nearly 60 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She preceded him in death on December 13, 2015.

Bob was a member of the National Rifle Association. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and trapping.

He is survived by four children, Cindy (Ron) Grove, of Champion, Deborah (Jeff) Lyons, of Warren, Robert A. (Darlene) Glass, of Port Byron, New York and Judith (John) Petiya, of Champion; two sisters, Patty Lunsford, of Dayton and Donna Humenik, of Warren; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.

Besides his wife, Bob was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481 with Pastor James Dittmar officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 at the funeral home. Due to the current public health situation social distancing measures are expected to be observed and friends coming to pay respects to the family are kindly asked to promptly depart the funeral home after doing so.

Bob will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife in the Champion Township Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 15, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.