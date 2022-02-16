WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. “Buck” Mullenax, 70, of Warren, Ohio, passed on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at his home.

He was born December 27, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Robert John Mullenax and the late Ann (Mazarek) Mullenax.

He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding class of 1970.

Buck retired from General Motors Lordstown after 30 years.

Buck, or Uncle Buck, was the life of the party. He could light up a room, make you laugh until you cried.

Buck enjoyed hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling and riding his Harley. He loved football, including the Buckeyes and the Bengals, as well as cooking and entertaining for his nieces, nephews and friends. Above all he loved his girls and grandsons.

He is survived by his girls, Danielle Mullenax (Michel Paquet) of Gatineau, Quebec and Monique Mullenax (Yan Rocheleau) of Saint Bruno De Guigues, Quebec; three sisters, Linda Peltola, Kathryn Nichols and Nora (Larry) Sloan and five grandchildren, William Paquet, Henry Paquet, Noah Rocheleau, Felix Rocheleau and Alexandre Paquet.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ann Mullenax.

A celebration of his life will be held in his honor during the Summer of 2022, with details to be shared.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Family and friends may send condolences to the family by visiting our website at www.carlwhall.com.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the Warren Rescue Mission, 155 Tod Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44485, in his memory.

