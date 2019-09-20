Rita Marie Tura, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita Marie Tura, 87, of Warren, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 19, 2019, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born December 4, 1931 in Warren, a daughter of Alphonso and Sarah (DeMarco) Marchio.

Rita was a 1949 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She and her husband owned and operated the Villa Rita Restaurant in Warren from 1961-68. She then worked as a waitress for the Buena Vista in Warren for 35 years, prior to retiring.

She married Natale G. Tura on June 23, 1951. They shared 43 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death November 8, 1994.

Rita was a member of the Life Church of Leavittsburg.

She was also a member of the Trumbull County SCOPE for many years and she enjoyed Bingo, playing cards, and telling jokes. Rita’s family was the center of her life. She was a kind and loving lady who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by five children, Linda Marie (Paul) Tura Moore of Warren, Gaye Lynn (Robert) Tura Haid of York, South Carolina, Alan Richard (Juliana Currier-Queen IV) Tura of Southington, Lawrence Lee (Jacquelyn) Tura of Lordstown and Karen Lea (Kenneth) Tura McCall of Augusta, Georgia. She also leaves behind a sister, Clara (Steven) Racz of Niles; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband, Rita was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings, Guido, Ralph, Frank and Luciano Marchio, Frances Hanson and Mary Lapolla.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 23, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor Rodney Mullins officiating.

Friends may call 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Sunday, September 22 and one hour prior to services, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m Monday, September 23, at the funeral home.

Rita will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the Pineview Memorial Park, Warren.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 23 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.