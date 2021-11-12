Richard Winfield Mollard, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Winfield Mollard, 88, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

He was born February 25, 1933, in Arnold City, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Robert Mollard, Sr. and Delphia (Smith) Mollard Morrison.

On October 19, 1957, he married Ruthann Warnick. They have shared 64 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

He retired from Wean United as a machinist after 35 years of service.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during the Korean War.

Richard was an avid gardener. His hobbies were woodworking, fishing, canning and playing keno but most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.

He was a loyal 50-year member of the Old Erie Masonic Lodge No 3 F&AM, as well as the York Rite where he served as past High Priest for multiple terms, Cortland and Warren Moose Lodge, multiple VFWs in the area, Vienna Game and Fish and was an active member of the Steelworkers Union Local 1375.

Richard’s memory will be cherished by his wife, Ruthann Mollard of Warren, Ohio; children, Robin (John) Hindman of Houston, Texas, Rebecca (Bo) Patterson of Warren, Ohio, Richard W. (Charlotte) Mollard, Jr. of Houston, Texas and Renee (Kenneth) Schmidt of Lucedale, Mississippi; sisters, Erma Mollard of Morgantown, West Virginia, Judy Ingersol of Arizona and Sharon (Bob) Lynch of Star City, West Virginia and grandchildren, Joshua Varner, Foxzy Lynn Parkey, Jamie Lynn Coleman, Dex Ellison Parkey, Lauren Mollard, Courtney Mollard, Lindsay Dillworth, Chance James Richard Leach, Leah Vazquez and Paula Schmidt.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant sister, Ruthann Mollard; brothers, Robert Mollard, Jr., Francis Mollard and John Mollard; sisters, Karen Sue Leighty and Betty Casino; a grandson, Kenneth Ellison Parkey, Jr. and a granddaughter, Nikki Lynn Parkey.

Richard was an example of what we should all strive to be, loving, kind, accepting and just a wonderful man.

Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. prior to services. Masonic and Military honors will also be held.

Interment will be in Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, Ohio.

Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the Warren VFW Post 1090, 611 High Street NE, Warren, OH 44483, in his memory.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 14 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.