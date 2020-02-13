Richard Thomas Raidel, Sr., Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Thomas “Dick” Raidel, Sr., 86, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland, Ohio.

He was of the Christian faith and very active in churches throughout his life.

He was born March 8, 1933, in Youngstown, the son of George and Katherine Horeth Raidel. Dick was the next to the youngest of 11 children.

On November 24, 1955, he married his wife of 64 years, Adrienne Hiestand. They lived most of their married life in Champion, where they raised three children.

Dick attended Austintown Local Schools and graduated in 1950 from Fitch. He played football and track while at Fitch. He was named to the All-County Team in his senior year. Upon graduation, Dick enrolled at Kent State University. He obtained his bachelor’s dDegree in 1954 and his master’s degree in 1961. He played football while at Kent at the early age of 17. During his career in college he was selected to the All-Mid-American Conference Team. He was Team Captain his senior year. Dick was drafted by the Cleveland Browns and had a tryout with them in 1955.

After his graduation from Kent State, Dick taught and coached football at Brookfield High School. He later served as the school’s Assistant Principal. Following his time as Brookfield’s Assistant Principal, he became Superintendent of Bristol Local Schools. During his tenure as school superintendent, he served as President of the Trumbull County Superintendent Association. He was named as a Buckeye Association Exemplary Superintendent and as an Ohio Local Superintendent of the Year during the years he was a member of those organizations. In 1978, Dick was honored as a recipient of the Ohio Exemplary Educational Leadership Award. After serving 44 years in education, he retired as Superintendent of Lakeview Schools. Lakeview honored him by naming the school’s auditorium the Richard Raidel Auditorium. After his retirement, he served as an interim superintendent at Lordstown Schools and Bristol Local Schools.

Dick was a member of the Kent State Alumni Association and the Kent State Varsity “K”. He was inducted into the Kent State Varsity “K” Athletic Hall of Fame in 1991. He enjoyed being a member of the Trumbull County Coaches Association and many school booster clubs, and fondly remembered his 12 years coaching little league baseball. Dick was a member of the Cortland Rotary for many years and was presented the Outstanding Community Service Award in 2001. He was inducted as a member of the Austintown Fitch High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012.

Dicks hobbies included trout fishing, hunting, woodworking, woodcarving, old car restoration, biking, collecting old model airplane motors and growing evergreens.

Memories of Dick will be carried on by his loving wife, Adrienne, of Howland; one daughter, Robin (Tom) Hosler of Sylvania and two sons, Rick (Mary Ann) of Bristolville and Randy (Pam) of Champion.

Dick enjoyed spending time with his seven grandchildren and attending their activities. Keeping him forever in their hearts are Christopher Raidel of Fairview Park, Emily (Chris) Harris of Jacksonville, Florida, Sarah (Cody) Colburn of Wahiawa, Hawaii, Matthew Hosler of Lexington, Kentucky, Jonathan Raidel of Kent, Thomas Hosler of Sylvania and Harrison Hosler of Sylvania.

Memories of Dick will also be carried on by Dorothy Jobigy of Austintown, Dick’s only surviving sibling.

Besides his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his sisters, Catherine, Marie, infant Rose, Rose, Helen and Matilda and brothers, George, John and Robert. His nephews, Michael (Rennie) Bokesh and Gary Raidel have also preceded him in death.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, February 19, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

The funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the funeral home, with Rev. Matt Lowe officiating.

Dick will be laid to rest in Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Avenue, Warren, OH (330) 394-4656.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to the Lakeview High School Fine Arts Program in Dick’s name.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 14, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.