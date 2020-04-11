Breaking News
Richard T. Petrik, Cortland, Ohio

Carl W Hall Funeral Service

April 10, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Richard T. Petrik, Cortland, Ohio - obit
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard T. Petrik, 65, of Cortland, died Friday, April 10, 2020 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born June 15, 1954 in Conneaut, a son of John and Catherine (Tokarz) Petrik.

He is survived by three sisters, Jean Petrik of Willoughby, Barbara Robbins of North Carolina and Suzanne Petrik of Ohio and a brother, Peter Petrik of Nevada.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

There will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

