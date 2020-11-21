Richard T. Miller, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our dad fought his fight and won. He was a loving and hard working man who always put his family first.

He loved to hunt and fish with his son, Rick, and his grandson, Ricky (Little

Buddy). He loved to travel and go to flea markets with his life partner, Darlene. He loved old

movies, nature and going to the casino (hoping to win big). He loved to spoil his

granddaughter Kylie (Poophead) with all things Yoda. He loved the rivalry that he and his son-in-law, Stan, had with their college football teams, Michigan vs Ohio State. Dad would say “GO

BLUE”. He loved to share memories and pictures with his daughter, Nancy. He loved to always

pick on his daughter-in-law, Chrissy. His favorite thing to do was to spend time with his

family.

Although we cry many tears and miss you like crazy, this is only “we’ll see you later” – not

goodbye. We will continue to carry on your legacy of love. You are forever and always in our

hearts.

Rick’s life will continued to be celebrated by his life partner, Darlene Berringer; his daughter,

Nancy (Stan) Spina of Michigan; his son, Richard (Christina) Miller II of Farmdale; his

grandchildren, Ricky and Kylie Miller of Farmdale, Marissa (Danny) Mate of Niles, Kristin

(Josh) Pastoria of Akron and Ashley Scrivens of Michigan. He also has four great-granchildren; his brother, George (Judy) Miller of Warren; his sister, Mary (Paul) Butler of Warren; his sister, Barbara Kufchak of Bristolville; his sister, Roseanne Fox, of Mecca. He will also be missed by his little buddy, “Chunky-butt” as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

There never was a stranger to our dad.

Rick continued to have good friendships with his ex-wives, Pamela (Adams) Kelley and Coralee (Mason) Miller; they are the mothers of his children.

Rick will be meeting some of his loved ones again that have already gone to their heavenly

home. His parents George and Dorothy (Martin) Miller; his brother, William R. Miller; his sister,

Ruthann Burggraf and many aunts and uncles.

The family will be having a Celebration of Life and Pizza Party because those were Rick’s

wishes.

Arrangements are being handled by The Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue,

Warren, OH 4448.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 23 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.