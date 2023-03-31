WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Ronald LaPierre, 61, of Warren, Ohio, it is with great sadness we announce his passing on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born September 20, 1961, in Haverhill, Massachusetts, the son of the late Wilfred LaPierre and the late Cheryl (Murray) Palmer.

Richard was employed as a dietary manager at Deepwood Center for over 25 years.

He enjoyed watching football and wrestling.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly J. (Razum) LaPierre of Warren, Ohio, whom he married June 11, 1983; sons, Stefan LaPierre and Matthew LaPierre, both of Warren, Ohio; brother, William LaPierre of Niles, Ohio; nephews, Eric, Aaron and Alex; niece, Grace; mother-in-law, Beverly Razum, who he treated like his own; brother-in-law, Thomas and sister-in-law, Joanie Razum of Girard, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Thomas Razum, Sr., who loved him like a son; sister, Susan and infant sister.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta, Ohio.

Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

