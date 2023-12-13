NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Nelson Benedict, 77, of Niles, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at Hospice House.

He was born June 1, 1946, in Ashtabula, Ohio, the son of the late Earl Odell and the late Mildred (Burgan) Benedict.

Richard retired as a machinist at ADS Machinery.

He enjoyed playing the drums with numerous bands, riding motorcycles and was an avid Browns, Indians and NASCAR fan. Richard loved his grandkids and family dearly. He was devout in his walk with the Lord.

He is survived by his children, Carolyn (Kelly) Bridgen of Niles, Ohio, Richard (Kathy) Miller of Kentucky and Danielle (Sal) Macri of Niles, Ohio; grandchildren, Lilliann, Corey, Kara, Johnathan, Jamie and Alyssa and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Cheryl Benedict and siblings, Donna Price, Robert Benedict and Ronald Benedict.

A private memorial service has been held.

The family requests any material contributions be made to Hospice House, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

