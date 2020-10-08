Richard M. O’Donnell, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “WOW …….WHAT A RIDE”

The above two-line obituary is his final wish! He hoped this would make you Smile and Shake your head! But there are certain requirements, thus this is the Rest of the Story.

Richard Milton passed away at his home on Sunday, October 4, 2020, with his family by his side.

He was born on January 3, 1947, in Warren, Ohio, to the late Floyd Harry O’Donnell and Marjorie Clara “Florence” O’Donnell.

Rich was the owner and operator of Rich O’Donnell Landscape Design and Planting from 1974 – 2006, at which time his stepson, Ryan Day and his son, Justin continued to operate the business.

Rich is survived by his wife of 44 years, the former Kay Frances Wolfe, when they met and married in 1976, they each had a son and later with the addition of two… completed the “His, Mine & Ours” thus four children, Kevin (Danielle) O’Donnell; stepson, Ryan (Lisa) Day, Justin (Michelle) O’Donnell and Renee (Dr. Steve) Reed; also 12 grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Kate VanFossan and Mary and three brothers, Floyd, Peter and Cecil O’Donnell, Peter O’Donnell.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Eugene “Gene” O’Donnell and Patricia Sage.

Rich loved nature, wildlife, hiking and travel… visiting over 110+ countries and all seven continents. Being outdoors… was his Religion! Many of his trips were with his brother Gene or his wife. He was an “Outside the Box” thinker with an incredible sense of humor, who would captivate you with stories of his adventures. He and Gene climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro which was a highlight, as well as traveling to Antarctica. Other memorable trips with his wife were seeing the gorillas in Africa and touring throughout Iceland.

The family of Rich O’Donnell would like to give immense thanks to family and friends for their Support throughout his 19 month battle with lung cancer due to his exposure to Agent Orange, while serving his country as a Marine in Vietnam. Rich will be deeply missed.

Due to COVID, there will be no service.

A private ceremony will be held at a later date.

Those who wish to make a donation may do so at Tunnel to Towers.org, a veterans organization.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

