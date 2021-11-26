Richard M. Lohr, Sr., Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Dick” M. Lohr, Sr., 91, of Lordstown, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born May 5, 1930 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Harold J. and Ella M. (Beardsley) Lohr.

Dick retired from Packard Electric Division of General Motors Corporation after 44 years where he was a Maintenance Supervisor.

He was a member of the Lordstown Christian Church, VFW Post #1090, Ancient Arabic Order Of The Nobles Of The Mystic Shrine Of North America in Cleveland, Ohio, the Grand Lodge of F&AM lodge 794 and the National Rifle Association.

Dick was also a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Korea in the Motor Pool 96 Field Army Battalion.

Dick enjoyed drag racing with his wife, his trophy cabinet reflected the many races that his car “Buckeye Bandit” had won. He also liked gardening and supplying the community with food from his garden. Dick believed in giving his time and service to the community.

Surviving him are a daughter-in-law, Becky Lohr; grandson, Richard M. (Nichole) Lohr III of Georgia and his granddaughter, Shana (Ray) Lohr of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are two sisters, Phyllis Kingsbury and Kathleen Wiley both of Warren, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his wife, E. Laverne Lohr, whom he married September 16, 1950 and his son, Richard M. Lohr, Jr.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021 and on Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be in Lordstown Township Cemetery.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the Trumbull County Hospice of the Valley in his memory.

Arrangements are being handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent at www.carlwhall.com.